Investigators take the witness stand in day 2 of love triangle murder trial

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Emotions ran high in Honolulu circuit court Thursday, the second day of the love triangle murder trial for Eric Thompson.
Thompson is charged with the murder of his wife's lover, Jon Tokuhara.
One of the witnesses who took the stand Thursday was an evidence specialist who documented the crime scene and provided pictures of Tokuhara's body.
The images disturbed loved ones of Tokuhara so much so that they needed to leave the courtroom.
The officer who responded to the incident also took the stand Thursday, recalling what he saw in Tokuhara's clinic.
"There was a male that was deceased, layig on his left side, kind of in the fetal position," officer John Mintern described.
"He had bleeding, there was bleeding from his ears, a large pool of blood he was laying in."
The defense pointed out Mintern's body camera was not on for about 10 minutes while he was at the scene.
Meantime, Mintern remembered seeing Tokuhara's mother Lilly outside of the clinic that day.
"She (Lilly) was extremely emotional, distraught. She was crying, a lot of wailing. You could see she was emotionally upset," Mintern added.
Trial resumes on Friday and is expected to end at the end of the month.
