Investigation underway for the mistaken release of Jonathan Hewett

It took awhile for state sheriffs to get Jonathan Hewett out of the Kaneohe home he barricaded himself in after getting released by mistake.
And family members were shaken up.
"Everybody now is a part of this trauma," said his uncle Kawaikapuokalani Hewett, a revered kumu hula. "All of that trauma could've been avoided if they had done the right thing from the beginning."
Kawaikapuokalani Hewett said the incident endangered not just public safety, but also the safety of his loved one.
"You made the mistake, alright, own up to that mistake, but don't overdramatize now what you guys got to do," he added. "It could've been done in a better way."
An investigation is underway to figure out how Jonathan Hewett was mistakenly released by state sheriffs.
He was in court for a charge of driving a stolen vehicle and has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2007 for convictions including kidnapping, abuse and robbery.
Sources close to the investigation said Hewett may have tricked sheriffs by switching clothes with a cellmate.
"It's kind of like an airport or a train station where you have a bunch of people all showing up for their court appearance," said Honolulu attorney Doug Chin. "Then afterwards, they're all going to different destinations."
This is not the first time somebody's been let go by mistake. In 2016, Klene Nahalea was released because of an employee error. The year before, authorities freed Be Huynh because of the wrong paperwork.
"Even though it's rare, it is possible for there to be some sort of glitch or human error or some sort of technical difficulty that results in somebody ending up in the wrong destination," Chin said.
The Department of Public Safety said once the investigation is over, it will determine if disciplinary action is warranted and if the release process needs to be tightened up.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.
