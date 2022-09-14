 Skip to main content
Investigation into deadly ambulance fire, that killed one and injured paramedic, narrowed down to oxygen tank and regulator

Investigators have now narrowed down what may have sparked the flame in a deadly ambulance fire last month to a portable oxygen tank and regulator.

Investigators determined it was an accident and still don't know the exact cause of the fire that killed 91-year-old Fred Kaneshiro while he was being transported to Adventist Health Castle hospital.

