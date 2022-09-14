Investigation into deadly ambulance fire narrowed down to oxygen tank and regulator

But as they approached the hospital, Wilkinson disconnected the device to plug it into a portable oxygen cylinder.
"There was a sound described as a 'pop' followed by a bright flash of light that the back of the ambulance immediately filling with smoke and fire," said Dr. Jim Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. "There are no preliminary findings that EMS personnel's actions in treating and transporting the patient based on routine industry practices contributed to the incident."
One Honolulu respiratory therapist says a lot can go wrong in an ambulance as personnel make split-second decisions.
"In an ambulance everything happens very quickly, " said Honolulu respiratory therapist Ed Morse. "You know it's life and death. You have to think on your feet constantly. The stress is very high."
Ireland says there were no external sources of combustion -- including portable defibrillators, lithium batteries and other electronic devices. And crews inspect their equipment every day.
"This was such an overwhelming fire it was beyond what I think a fire extinguishers capabilities are, but we are looking and reviewing all our policies and procedures to see if there is anything we can do differently if this were to happen again -- we hope it never does," he said.
A final report is not expected for several months, but the Honolulu City Council is set to discuss the safety of EMS ambulances next Monday.
