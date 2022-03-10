Investigation into alleged secret Russian agent zeroed in on Kaua'i

KAUAI (KITV4) -- The federal indictment against Elena Branson, the dual U.S.-Russian citizen alleged to have acted as a secret agent for Russia, has a Kaua'i connection, allegedly trying to influence officials not to change the name of the former Russian fort on the west side of Kauai.
The story of that fort begins during another tumultuous time in history. With tensions still high after Kamehameha united the Hawaiian kingdom, George Shaffer with the Russian-American Company arrived in 1815. He convinced Kaumali'i, the last chief of Kaua'i to allow him to build a fort under false promises the Tsar would support Russian efforts to help get his island back.
But the plan backfired when Shaffer didn't have any direct link to the Russian government, and ended up falling our of favor with both Kamehameha and Kaumali'i, and he was forced to leave.
The fort stayed, but it wasn't until years later that it began to be commonly known as Russian Fort Elizabeth.
"Telling accurate history including the perspectives of Native Hawaiians and all indigenous people at that time wasn't a priority," explains Mauna Kea Trask.
Trask and other Native Hawaiians on Kauai have been pushing to change the name of the fort to its Hawaiian name, Pa'ula'ula.
Trask says after some initial success, he began noticing a wave of Russian opposition. Elena Branson, the now accused Russian agent was among the names that kept popping up in emails and lobbying efforts to keep the Russian name in place.
At one point, a Russian delegation visited Hawaii. "And they had planted a Russian flag .. almost like a show of presence.. claiming a Hawaiian site," Trask says.
They also seemed to find a sympathetic ear in Kauai Councilmember Felicia Cowden. Cowden was convinced to take a free trip to Russia for a conference, and after returning, Cowden wrote an op-ed called "From Russia With Love," praising Russia.
"There was a bunch of levels I wasn't aware of," Trask said.
The Kauai Ethics Board saddled Cowden with a fine of $500 for using her county position to gain the trip to Russia. Cowden was the councilmember referenced in the Branson indictment, including a thank you note Cowden wrote thanking Branson, and saying she was being watched.
That's when the FBI began investigation. Councilmember Luke Evslin says other councilmembers were approached by investigators asking if they had noticed anything suspicious.
It wasn't until the recent indictment came out that Evslin realized how serious the trip might have been. He now says it raises more questions, and erodes public trust in Kauai officials.
"I would like to know as much as possible and I think the public wants to know as much as possible about you know what happened on that Russian trip and where the money the came from and whether there has been contact since then," he says.
Evslin says he supports changing the name of the fort to Pa'ula'ula, and Native Hawaiians are hoping this case will move the potential change along.
"They should rename it Pa'ula'ula.. clearly that's the name and if there's any confusion as to motivations, this informs us what the opposition is," Trask says.
Councilmember Cowden did not response to requests for comment.
Meanwhile, the Branson cases also has ties to another Hawaii politician - Federal election records show the alleged Russian agent donated to the presidential campaign of former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.