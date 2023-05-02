 Skip to main content
Inside the Viral Video of Tourists Driving Into a Hawaii Harbor

  • Updated
  • 0
Tourists Unwittingly Drive Into Harbor

A woman drove a Dodge Caravan into a West Hawaii Island harbor on Saturday. Video has gone viral. 

A pair of tourists followed their GPS navigation system all the way into Honokohau harbor in Kailua-Kona. Witnesses spoke to KITV4 about the unusual incident.

KAILUA KONA-- The Big Island's Honokohau Harbor is quickly gaining national attention- and even international notoriety, after a viral video showed a pair of tourists unwittingly driving down a boat ramp, and directly into the water. 

The owner of a Kona tour company told KITV4 she'd heard of tourists falling into the water before, but never seen a vehicle drive straight into Honokohau Harbor. 

