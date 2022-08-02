Inside the race for Maui County mayor

The race for Maui Mayor is heating up, as incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino seeks re-election.
He's facing some tough competition in a crowded 8-person race: Cullan Bell, Richard Bissen, Kim Brown, Alana Kay, Kelly King, Jonah Lion, and Mike Molina
The race for Maui Mayor is heating up, as incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino seeks re-election.
He's facing some tough competition in a crowded 8-person race: Cullan Bell, Richard Bissen, Kim Brown, Alana Kay, Kelly King, Jonah Lion, and Mike Molina
KITV4 spoke with Victorino and two of his top opponents - retired Judge Richard Bissen and County Councilwoman Kelly King.
Victorino defended his record the past 4 years, including getting the county through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We went through fires and storms and a pandemic and so many other challenges, not unusual for most counties throughout the nation and in the state of Hawaii, but here we are at a real pivotal point where we could really make a difference for generations to come," Victorino says.
Bissen touted his experience as a judge, and said he be would be a stronger leader the county.
"I feel like my leadership experience that I've had over the last 35 years plus makes me a qualified to be that balanced leader that I think we're lacking," says Bissen.
King, meanwhile, says she had thought about leaving politics, but decided to run because of the challenges she wants to tackle.
"There didn't seem to be a really proactive environmentally focused, human rights focused candidate running for mayor, that I thought about the changes I could make," King says.
All three said tackling affordable housing was a top priority, as the median home price on Maui has risen over $1 million.
Another topic was diversifying the economy. Each gave their ideas on what new industries they wanted to bring to the county.
"We'd like to start in South Maui with maybe a pilot project of having driverless vehicles, people movers, or various sizes, we can transport people up and down that busy traffic area and my hope would we could build the hardware and software right here on Maui," says Bissen.
"Our technology, we've never really fully development our R&T which was supposed to be the high tech center of Hawaii never took off like that so we need to take another look at how to get that going, The film industry is big here and I've talked to the unions, and I've talked to young people who are getting into the film industry and would like to see it grow," King says.
"Liveable wage is very important. Wellness and health is one of the first things we look at, technology, agriculture, when you put those three things together you get a winning combination," Victorino says.
All three also talked about the ongoing tensions at the Maui Police Department amid reports of low morale under the new police chief and the ongoing officer shortage
The candidates also discussed water rights in East Maui, climate change, and how the county should use TAT funds.
You can watch the full interviews with each of the candidates below:
Richard Bissen
Kelly King
Mike Victorino
The primary election for Maui Mayor is non-partisan. The top two candidates will go on the general election in November.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Weekend Anchor and Reporter
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.