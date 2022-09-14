In animal cruelty case, animal advocates hope CT scan will lead to justice

After taking X-rays, veterinarians discovered the one-year-old dog 'Nakoa', had been shot twice with real bullets. One of the wounds was old, while the other was fresh.
"It fully severed his spine, just shattering the vertebrae," explained Ku'ulei Durand, Executive Director of PAWS of Hawaii. "They said if the bullet had missed his spine, we would've been able to save him. But, because it severed his spine he has severe damage to all of his body, and he's going to be a paraplegic dog for the rest of his life."
Veterinarian assessments also showed Nakoa's leg would have to be amputated.
Due to the poor quality of life he would live, the difficult decision was made to put him down.
Vets also performed a CT scan, which they hope can help bring some justice to the situation.
"It's actually very important to do his CT scan because not only will this tell us what's wrong with him, the CT scan would be able to be used in prosecuting whoever it is that did this to him," explained Durand. "The veterinarians are going to be pulling out the bullets and sending them over to authorities to try and figure out who did this to this dog."
This comes amid a reported uptick in recent animal cruelty cases, according to local animal organizations.
Durand said PAWS of Hawaii is grateful to the public for their generous donations in helping pay for Nakoa's roughly $4,000 worth of medical bills on Wednesday.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call police.