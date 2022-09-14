 Skip to main content
In animal cruelty case, animal advocates hope CT scan will lead to justice

Dog shot

MAILI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have opened an animal cruelty investigation, after a dog was found with two bullet wounds Tuesday on the side of the road in Maili.

After taking X-rays, veterinarians discovered the one-year-old dog 'Nakoa', had been shot twice with real bullets. One of the wounds was old, while the other was fresh.

