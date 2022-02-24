Impacts of attack on Ukraine being felt in Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Valeriya Kamphaus says she feels helpless watching what's happening in her home country, Ukraine, from all the way in Hawaii.
"We have bomb shelling in almost every town, every major city, all over the country," she says.
Kamphaus says she's worried about her family. "Some of them are safe, very scared though, other ones I haven't heard from in the last 24 hours, I am not sure it is safe to contact them considering where exactly they are located," she says.
As for what's next, she says Ukraine will need all the help it can get from the United States.
"Talking about supporting Ukraine will just not do it, it has to be a very strong response economic financial sanctions military support you name it everything we have," she says.
Former diplomat and current Hawaii State Rep. Patrick Branco (D-Kailua) says he thinks the crisis can be solved with out having embroil U.S. troops in a large-scale conflict.
"If we have the right financial levers and the right sanctions that the Biden administration are putting, it can cripple the Russian economy which is very important to Putin," he says.
Branco says although it may seem like a distant concept, Americans should pay close attention.
"We need to make sure that we are supporting democratic, peace loving people, democracy-loving people worldwide," Branco says.
There could be economic impacts here in Hawaii as well, specifically gasoline and electricity prices and also the possibility of Russian cyber attacks, including on our electric grid.
In response Hawaiian Electric tells us they do have layers of security in place to monitor possible cyber attacks, but aren't aware of any specific threat to Hawaii.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.