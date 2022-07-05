Illegal Fireworks to Blame for Ma'ili Fire

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Authorities say illegal fireworks are to blame for Leeward coast fires on the 4th.
MA'ILI-- Authorities say a fire the evening of the 4th of July was started by illegal fireworks.
Neighbors say an area of dry brush in the back of the Community learning center at Ma'ili caught fire, after aerial fireworks continued launching throughout the night. High winds and dry conditions added to the risk.
Two neighbors, Irene and Elizabeth, came home to find their homes at risk and told KITV they began hosing down the backyard area.
"This is what we came back to, seeing all the flames. Our friend was spraying the back. These people keep doing the fireworks, that's what we're getting," the women told KITV as fireworks continued to explode overhead, "All of flames keep going. Even with the firefighters working. Look at the embers. This is what causes all the fires."
A security guard wouldn't allow media on to the school grounds but said the property where firefighters were staging is owned by Kamehameha Schools.