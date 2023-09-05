Iconic restaurant Mama's Fish House gets creative in trying to bounce back after Maui fires

PAIA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Celebrating 50 years of business on Maui, Mama's Fish House, a prominent destination in Kuau, near Paia, less than an hour drive from Lahaina - often requiring a reservation several months in advance for seating during prime hours, had everything change August 8th.
After the wildfires, their no-show and cancellation rates reportedly went sky high.
The founder's daughter Karen Christenson spoke with KITV4.
"My parents helped build the Lahaina Yacht Club with their bare hands, and their home is gone, my childhood home is gone, my elementary school," said Christenson.
A half century ago, the founders of Mama's dealt with extraordinary challenges, just to get the business off the ground.
Christenson told KITV4, "My family sailed into the harbor in 1963, in a 30-foot sailboat from Tahiti, my parents had they been alive right now, it would have been even tougher than 2020, I have childhood memories of the adults talking about the fire risk in Lahaina, we still had cane fields growing on Front St., they would burn the tops, the fire was very close to where we lived and played and everything, they talked about if there was ever a fire in Lahaina, if one building caught fire, the whole town would go."
The pandemic and this summer's wildfires created uncharted obstacles: business dropped off as much as 60% after the wildfires, but in recent days Mama's has improved to a 20% drop off.
Christenson stated, "I have heard of guests flying over from Oahu to come to Mama's for lunch, just to come to Maui to support, just come for the day."
Local fisherman along with countless other businesses have helped make the business what it is today, Mama's wants fishermen to stay out on the boats, anywhere from 150 farmers and ranchers to as many as 100 fishermen statewide assist the business annually.
"The day after the wildfires, we probably were not buying any fish, so that would have been pretty disappointing, if you'd gone out and spent a lot of money on gas in your boat. We really feel like it's coming back! We're working on getting some meals out to the first responders", said Christenson.
Along with operating the restaurant daily, Mama's is also starting a fish retailing business. For more information visit mamasfishhouse.com or call 808-579-8488.