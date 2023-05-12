Iam Tongi's siblings gifted round trip tickets to Hawaii for homecoming celebration By Mika Miyashima Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email May 12, 2023 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Our Mika Miyashima caught up with some of Iam's family today in Washington State, including his two older brothers, who were in for a surprise. SEATTLE, Washington (KITV4) - American Idol finalist Iam Tongi will get to celebrate his homecoming next week, with his family by his side.Iam's two older brothers, Lerod and Sitaleki, live in Seattle.They said while they'd love to go to Hawaii for Tuesday's celebration, they weren't sure if they could afford time off of work, after flying to last Sunday's show in Los Angeles."It's a little pricey," said Sitaleki. "The ticket and hotel and stuff."On Thursday, they were each surprised with round trip tickets to the islands, provided by Alaska Airlines.Alaska also gifted free, round trip tickets to Iam's sisters' Jennifer and Cassandra.Lerod, Sitaleki, and Jennifer will fly in from Seattle, while Cassandra will come from Utah. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Mika is the co-anchor for KITV4 Island News at 4, 6, and 10 p.m. Since joining KITV4 in 2016, Mika has also served as a multimedia journalist, weather, and traffic anchor. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Mika Miyashima Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News National US has rolled out 1,200 vaccines for monkeypox in response to outbreak Updated Jun 14, 2022 National Biden administration announces additional $1 billion in military aid for Ukraine Updated Jun 29, 2022 Top Stories O'ahu man addresses the UN on transgressions against the Hawaiian Kingdom Updated Mar 23, 2022 Local 3 new COVID-related deaths, 707 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Dec 18, 2021 Local Local egg farmers reaping the benefits of higher-priced mainland eggs Updated Jan 13, 2023 News Baldwin High School will allow lei-giving on graduation day Updated Mar 24, 2023 Recommended for you