Iam Tongi visits former high school on Oahu

KAHUKU (KITV4)--Fresh off advancing to the Top 3 on American Idol, Iam Tongi returned to his native Oahu this week and received an honorary diploma and celebration from his former high school.
Kela Miller, Kahuku Alumni Association Chairman of the Board told KITV4, "As an honorary (diploma), it was done by the senior class who wanted to really honor him and give him that, it's the first time in history that i know of that they've done something like this."
Packing the football stadium stands, fans, students, teachers, and sports teams were on hand to welcome Tongi Monday.
"I mean it's awesome, the community right now we're just embracing him, it's just a Red Raider nation, embracing a loved one here, we're just supporting him as best as we can", said Kahuku H.S. Football Coach Sterling Carvalho.
Tongi addressed the crowd and said, "I just wanted to say thank you all you guys - Kahuku for bringing me home, Red Raider for life! Tongi also treated the packed stadium to a song.
After a few days on Oahu this week, it's back to California to pursue the title of 2023 American Idol.
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.