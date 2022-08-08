 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'I just feel like I was robbed': visitor claims travel agency swindled her

  • Updated
  • 0
Aloha Hawaii Tours

While vacationing on O'ahu a few weeks ago, Laquana Sanders visited travel agency Hawai'i Tour Experts on Kalakaua Avenue. She claimed she was referred to Aloha Hawai'i Tours, and completed a zoom webinar to learn more about the company's services. 

By the end of the session, Sanders said she paid $199 to become a member with the company. But, she reported she later learned she was unknowingly locked into a contract with Aloha Hawai'i Tours, requiring 18 monthly payments totaling to more than $2,000. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK