Hunters accused of trespassing, killing 8 beloved piglets at Hawaii Country Club

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Members of the Hawaii Country Club in Wahiawa are mourning after they say hunters trespassed onto the property on Tuesday and killed a litter of baby pigs.
People who frequent the course tell KITV4 the wildlife is one of the great appeals of the Hawaii Country Club.
They say when a family of wild pigs, a mom and eight piglets, started roaming the course a little over three months ago, they became an instant spectacle. Golfers watched them grow and protected them from golf carts and other course hazards.
Property manager Tom Berg said the pigs never left the grounds and began to trust people on the course.
Within the past few weeks though, Berg says, on numerous occasions, he was met face to face with hunting dogs that were let loose on the property to corral the litter. And he says the course has been targeted before.
Over the summer, a beloved peacock was killed and he says some native species have become prime targets for the hunters.
After sending dogs out onto the course on Tuesday, groundskeepers and patrons witnessed two armed men emerging from brush and then shooting and killing all eight piglets.
Though police reports have been filed, for this most recent incident and previous hunting situations on property, they say, concerns have been largely ignored up through this point.
It's the reason they're working to collaborate with local lawmakers to strengthen hunting regulations this upcoming legislative session.