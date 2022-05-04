Hundreds rescued in monster south shore swell on Oahu

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL
6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A large south swell will maintain advisory level surf through
Thursday, then decline Friday. A northwest swell will begin a
slow decline tonight, causing surf along affected north and west
facing shores from Kauai to Maui to fall below advisory levels by
morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Hundreds of people were rescued over the last two days, as lifeguards expect to make many more in the largest swell in at least five years.
Tourists on a floatie told KITV4 today how they had decided to have fun in the breaking waves, but lifeguards raced to bring them them out of danger.
All hands were on deck today with 40 lifeguards staffing towers from Ala Moana to Kaimana Beach.
"Waikiki being a tourist area, we do have people that get into trouble," said Lt. Dennis Coglietta of the City & County of Honolulu's Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division. "It's usually a calm and inviting water, but now we have shore break at the pond areas where it's usually flat."
The large waves can be dangerous, even for experienced locals familiar with the surf spots.
"When you have this much energy, that set peak they're usually used to sitting at disappears and then suddenly waves are over here, waves over there, so anybody can get overwhelmed," he added.
Waikiki surfer Kai Martin said he's witnessed many close calls.
"There's definitely people struggling, like you could tell they weren't from here and they didn't know what they were doing. You could see them almost panicking," he said.
So far there've been no fatalities.
But lifeguards are warning the public that the waves can be life-threatening -- especially for people unaware of the power of the ocean.
"You can hear and see and feel the power, so you got to respect that and just wait it out, come back another day," Coglietta said.
Ocean safety officials are asking the public to heed the warnings, surf with a partner, watch your children and stay close to shore.
"It's definitely dangerous. Like, if you don't know what you're doing, you shouldn't be out there," said Waikiki surfer Kiva Wertheimer.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.