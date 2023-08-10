Hundreds of people believed to be missing in Lahaina as frantic families search for their loved ones

MAUI COUNTY (KITV4) -- A Hawaii Kai woman is still searching for her 82-year-old father who lives alone in Lahaina.
Gordon Kamakahi is a former HPD police officer who now enjoys living the country lifestyle.
But the last time his family heard from him is right before the devastating fires in Lahaina.
"It's taking a toll on myself, my children, my husband all of us," said Laura Lutu. "You know, we just wanted to be safe and come home and let us know you're okay."
Lutu said he left her a voicemail in the early afternoon on Tuesday, letting her know that it was very windy, but that he was alright.
But later that night, when news of the raging fires broke, Lutu said she couldn't reach him because phone lines were already down.
There's been no communication since.
"Dad please just call us. Just ask, don't be shamed. Just ask somebody hey, can I use your phone?," she said. "But call somebody called the Red Cross. They have your name dad they have your name down and they can help you."
Lutu said she's put her father's name on every list she can find and is reaching out to family and friends for help.
"I called up Maui Memorial Hospital and asked if he's there and he when he's not at the hospital," she said. "Any word just any word oh him, it's frustrating not knowing."
She's not the only one.
Names and pictures of missing people are flooding in on Facebook and on other social media sites.
"Every time the news comes on and I see the shot of a shelter I'm not looking at the who they're interviewing," Lutu said. "I'm scanning the background and just looking for any kind of a hope that there might be you know, he might be back there bending down or something."
Maui County officials still don't know just how many people are missing as they continue a massive rescue mission.
A Family Assistance Center is now open at the Kahului Community Center for people searching for information about loved ones still unaccounted for.
The center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and on Friday.
The American Red Cross also has a hotline for missing persons at 800-733-2767.