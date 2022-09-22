 Skip to main content
Hundreds of Felony Cases in Jeopardy After Hawaii Court Ruling

  • 0

Honolulu prosecutor Steve Alm describes the fallout from the supreme court ruling on state versus Obrero.
Hundreds of cases must be reindicted in Hawaii

Hundreds of felony cases are potentially at risk of dismissal unless the legislature acts sooner than later according to Hawaii's Prosecuting Attorney.

HONOLULU-- A state supreme court ruling earlier this month has "upended" Hawaii's state judiciary. That's how Honolulu prosecutor Steve Alm describes the fallout from the "State versus Obrero" case

