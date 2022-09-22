Hundreds of Felony Cases in Jeopardy After Hawaii Court Ruling

HONOLULU-- A state supreme court ruling earlier this month has "upended" Hawaii's state judiciary. That's how Honolulu prosecutor Steve Alm describes the fallout from the "State versus Obrero" case
"The clock is ticking on all these cases right now," Alm told KITV.
The Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney is imploring the legislature to act quickly to address the backlog of 160 felony cases in Honolulu county that now need a grand jury indictment to proceed.
On Oahu that means 25 murder or attempted murder suspects, 8 sex assault cases, 32 domestic violence cases and 40 robbery cases are all at risk, if not reindicted in time.
"Defense council are working as hard as they can to get the case dismissed and get their client out of jail," Alm said.
That's exactly what prosecutors feared on the Big Island this week, that a technicality could effect two major high profile felony cases: Michael Carvalho, who was charged after the body of a woman was found in a backyard in Puna. Also, kidnapping suspect Duncan Mahi who faces 11 felony counts for the abduction of 15 year old Mikella Debina.
"Each neighbor island has their own challenges with this. We understand Hawaii Island has 220 cases because they tend to go to preliminary hearing a lot," Alm added
Why has everything been "upended" as Alm describes? For 40 years there have been two avenues for prosecutors to charge felony cases:
"Ever since 1982 you got preliminary hearing for serious charges, or you have grand jury for serious charges," Alm said.
But the Supreme court threw a wrench in those procedures this month, ruling that all felony cases now require a grand jury indictment
"If we can't do that within 180 days, the defense is going to ask to dismiss the case, so we could have some people let out on the street," Alm told KITV.
What does Alm want to happen?
"We would like the legislature to convene a special session as soon as possible, so they can fix the law and overrule what I think was a mistake by the supreme court," the Prosecuting Attorney recommended.
