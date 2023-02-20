Hundreds of condo owners at One Archer Lane hit with up to $21,000 repair bill

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- When disabled Vietnam veteran Steve Dixon bought his condo at One Archer Lane, he was able to pay his mortgage and monthly maintenance fees of $550.
But now, his maintenance fees have jumped to almost $3,000 a month.
"In January I had to buy my groceries with a credit card and I don't know how long I can keep that up," he said.
More than a dozen residents here at One Archer Lane say they can't afford to pay more than $20,000 for repairs that include repainting the building and fixing drainage issues on this pool deck.
And some of them fear they may lose their homes.
Hawaiiana Management Co. is moving forward with more than $6 million in repairs tenants will have to pay for this year.
"I'm going to be homeless if they keep this up," Dixon said.
Some residents are asking management to put a hold on the repairs so they can save money for it.
An executive with Hawaiiana Management did not want to be a part of this story. But for any project, the management company must first get approval from the board of directors made up of condo owners, who did not respond to requests for comment.
"There are people in this building and around the city that are losing their apartments," said One Archer Lane resident Jim Danner. "More people that financially cannot afford Hawaii that have to move away."
The issue has caught the attention of state lawmakers.
Sen. Sharon Moriwaki introduced a bill that would require board members who volunteer their time to be trained in leadership and condo rules.
"The fact of the matter is that we really do need to be more educated about where we live," she said.
KITV4 is also tenant at One Archer Lane.
