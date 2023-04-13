Hundreds head to Hilo for 60th annual Merrie Monarch Festival

HILO, HAWAI'I (KITV-4) -- The typically slow-paced streets of Hilo town have been revived once again for the 60th annual Merrie Monarch Festival, with throngs of hula fans flocking to Hilo to enjoy the festivities.
The Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium has been housing the craft fair, attracting droves of shoppers this week.
"There's so much electric energy and everyone's so happy to be here," Glennda Erickson said.
Several local businesses reported they make far more than half of their yearly revenue during Merrie Monarch week.
"It's very important and I'm not just talking about the material and the monetary value of this festival. It really is beyond that. The waiwai, the richness that you draw from community, 'ohana, halau, it's really great, it's magnificent," Luana Neff of aloha apparel brand The Hawaiian Force added.
The competition officially kicks of Thursday with a dozen female soloists vying for the coveted title of Miss Aloha Hula.
When asked what it takes to prepare for the Miss Aloha Hula contest, 2010 title-holder Mahealani Mika Hirao-Solem recalled, "it takes everything you can possibly think of honestly in every which way, so besides time, your energy, your effort, but also heart. You have to be committed to the process."
The competition continues on Friday with hula kahiko, traditional performances, followed by 'auana, or modern hula, and awards on Saturday.