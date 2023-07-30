Hundreds gather in Oahu to celebrate La Hoihoi Ea, Sovereign Restoration day

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea, known as Sovereign Restoration Day, is back in Hawaii and celebrations began early at Thomas Square Park.
This is the second year this holiday will be recognized as a state holiday.
Event organizers said 2023 had the largest turnout so far for both residents and local non-profit vendors.
“Today is proof Hawaii can be restored back to sovereignty, back to our own independent nation. We can self-govern ourselves. We just need the people who stole our land to do the right thing and return it to us,” said Nalo Rodrigues, Waikiki resident.
This year marks the 180th anniversary of Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea.
Along with traditional Hawaiian chants and dances, people said this holiday is about highlighting key issues specific to Hawaiians and keeping history alive.
Head of Social Studies at Waianae High, Ryan Tong said the school works rigorously on teaching students about Hawaiian culture and its language. He said he covers aspects like why the state banned the language to begin with.
“We’re at a turning point in Hawaiian history. What we do now together is important. We have to talk about how to fight back against groups that have a lot of political influence on us before Hawaii just becomes a hotel,” said Tong.
One organization was there preparing lei for defueling day at Red Hill, expected in October 2023.
That and along with many other advocates for safe drinking water, fair working conditions and grassroots organizations for the native Hawaiians were present.
The event at Thomas Square is the first of a two-day celebration. The next will be Monday, July 31st at the Bishop Museum.
