Hundreds gather for Legislative Session "Opening Day" at the capitol

For the first time since the pandemic, doors to the capitol once again opened to the public.
Alongside politicians, Wednesday, hundreds of students, families, and Hawaii residents flocked to the rotunda, sharing their hopes and ideas heading into the 2023 session.
"Top of the list is Red Hill," admitted Kaimuki resident, Lono. "We gotta get rid of this contaminated water."
"Strengthening the laws and the public education about impaired driving, added MADD representative, Arkie Koehl."
Dozens also gathered to partake in the return of the annual "Ku'i at the Capitol" event.
Participants spanning the generations, pounded kalo as a symbol of community engagement and unification with Hawaii's current legal system and long standing traditions.
"We prepare the kalo actually as offerings to legislators," Lono continued. "Building that pilina between the governor, the senators, the representatives, and us."
Members of the public aired their grievances about the Red Hill water crisis, affordable housing, homelessness, and accessibility to education.
Schools and community organizations brought keiki to the grounds in an effort to introduce them to the legislative process and advocate for a civically engaged next generation.
"I think it's really important to know how things are done and how they can create the change that they want to see," explained Kaimi Kaupiko, Kumu at Kua o ka la charter school. "And today, I think they're more aware of some of the major issues that affect them and that this is just a little glimpse into a way to advocate for what believe in and what they want to see for their futures.
And In Introducing the state's largest class of first term lawmakers in nearly 20 years-- hopes are high that the fresh faces create tangible change this upcoming session.
This year's legislative session runs through May 5 2023.