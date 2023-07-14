Hundreds attend 17th annual foster care conference in Kaneohe. 

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An annual foster care conference in Kaneohe on Friday drew hundreds of people. Community partners, volunteers, social workers, and the young people they serve connected to talk about what's going right, and what needs to be improved.
Kila Malabey, 16, was a foster child for three years until Alika Malabey welcomed him into his home in 2018, and adopted him a year ago.
"The first time I went in [to the system] it was scary. Not really sad, because I knew I was going into somewhere better than before," he recalls.
Kila says he's really happy now.
"The whole family welcomed me. They made me feel welcome. They made me feel I could do things that I wanted to do. No matter what, they'd help me through it," he said.
Kila will be a junior this upcoming school year at Kaiser High School. He credits his adoptive father with teaching him life skills and giving him goals.
"Schoolwise he's got me better. Now I'm a straight A. I used to be worse. I've been in a lot of sports, too," he says.
Alika got into foster care because he helped hanai a relative. He formally got involved because he knew of the great need. He says it did change his life a lot, but "it's worth it. Helping a child, especially a child from Hawai'i where there's a big need. It can be a big difference in helping the community and changing a life."
Kila says he had a positive experience. So did Alika, who is thinking about fostering another child.
"It's given me grounding, accountability. It's helped me grow as a person," Alika reflects.
They shared their feedback at the Ohana Foster Youth Conference, which connects providers, community partners, and the young people they serve.
"This provides us all the opportunity to hear from them, so we can hear firsthand what they believe is needed to improve the system."
Hartsfield says the kids asked for more opportunities to create supportive relationships. And compared to other states, Hartsfield says Hawai'i excels in what's called kinship care.
"Hawai'i's unique in that we have that cultural value of 'ohana and we provide as much kinship care as possible. In that regard we're ahead of many states," she says.
Keynote speaker Sixto Cancel of Connecticut was in the foster system for the first 23 years of his life - from 11 months of age until he was 23. Today, he's a child welfare advocate. He says this state leads the nation in kinship care, and for providing a supportive environment for the youth overall.
"The community's engaged and making it possible for young people to engage in school, work and be able to really set life after high school," states Cancel.
What happens after the kids age out? Family Court Judge Andrew Park promises, "Our commitment to them doesn't end at 18. There are programs, even a specialty court to transition to independent living. They're important. We care for them."