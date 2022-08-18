HPD Steps Up Traffic Enforcement for Pedestrian Safety

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It was a sign wave at the corner of King and University, signaling to motorists and pedestrians to obey traffic lights & crosswalks. It was also HPD mobilizing to cite those who were in violation.
"We have lots of officers strewn across this neighborhood. And we're looking at the types of intersections and different intersections where there is a potential for conflict," Captain Jason Slayter told KITV, "So down here on University we have 2 plain cloths officers. They are walking down the street using the cross walk and basically any vehicle that fails to yield to them, they are getting pulled over by the solo bikes."
Resident Ginny Kawamura who lives in an apartment complex nearby at the Kuilei intersection a block away says that she doesn't mind HPD stepping up enforcement.
"I crossed the side walk and I almost got hit. I don't know if they just don't see us or what, but it's dangerous right here," she said.
Those failing to yield to the plain cloths officers were cited. Some vehicles were caught trying to make that left turn after the light had gone red. Pedestrians and bicyclists also were stopped for crossing illegally.
"Whether it's people entering the crosswalk with the red signal, or possibly jay walking outside of the crosswalk. We are just trying to educate everybody," Captain Slayter said.
For those not paying attention, or distracted, it may have been a tough lesson. It's all an effort to cut down on fatalities. There have 17 pedestrian fatalities in Hawaii so far this year, 9 of them on Oahu.
"The kind of scary number, if you look back over the last decade, we have over 200 pedestrian fatalities on Oahu alone," Captain Slayter told KITV, "That is a staggering number if you think about it. And just thinking about this year with 9 -- just think of 9 of your family members that you would be ok with not having to come to Christmas this year."
This month HPD has launched 20 operations like the one Thursday. 600 citations and 300 warnings have been issued as part of the Pedestrian Safety Month effort.