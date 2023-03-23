HPD officers in 2021 Makaha crash plead not guilty in court

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu police officers charged in the 2021 Makaha crash pleaded not guilty in court this morning.
The four HPD officers, Joshua Nahulu, Erik Smith, Robert Lewis, and Jake Bartalome were in court this morning after their arrests last Thursday for their involvement in a dangerous Makaha car chase in 2021.
During the chase, the officers allegedly used no lights or sirens and caused the car they were tailing to crash–resulting in serious injuries to six people. Prosecutors say the officers then fled the scene to which they were later called back…where they pretended not to know what happened and left details out of their police reports.
At today’s hearing, all four officers plead not guilty. Their trial is currently set to take place in May.
Megan Kau, a legal expert here in Honolulu, says this process was a lengthy one not only because of the government officials involved, but also because of the variety of medical issues the crash victims have experienced.
”I realize people think that this has taken a really long time, but when you’re dealing with injuries that are as extensive as these–I understand one of the kids was paralyzed–the government needs to gather medical records,” Kau said.
Eric Seitz, who is representing Dayten Gouveia, a teenager who was left paralyzed from the crash, believes the outcome of this incident shows where the city’s priorities lay.
“The overall situation is one in which I think the city and county of Honolulu is protecting itself, is not really interested in the safety of its citizens, and these officers are not being held accountable as they should be,” said Seitz.
Seitz says Gouveia had one of the most serious injuries from the crash, and although he is recovering, he will likely need care for the rest of his life.
KITV4 reached out to the officers’ attorneys today who declined to comment on the case.
After the crash, three of the officers’ police powers were revoked, and the fourth’s were restricted. HPD says an internal investigation is ongoing.
