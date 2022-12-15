HPD considers 3D technology to help solve crimes

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Honolulu Police Department is testing out three-dimensional imaging devices to help investigate crime scenes more quickly and accurately, a representative from tech company Faro told KITV-4.
HPD currently relies on Faro's two-dimensional scanners to document crime scenes.
However, the three-dimensional technology would cut probes from the current two to eight hours to just half an hour to an hour, depending on the size of the crime scene.
"When you're investigating the crime scene, you only have one shot to get data. So with our scanning equipment, you are able to document a complete area, make an exact digital twin of it so you can revisit it years down the road," Faro account executive Chris Taylor said.
"You can look at the evidence you may have missed, you can toggle different types of features in the software that will make the different evidence pop out, you can do bullet trajectory, trace where rounds came from, blood spatter."
The three-dimensional devices also allow investigators to track car speeds as well as calculate equations in minutes, which could typically take months.
Taylor added the scanners saved one agency more than $4,000 an hour in man power.
"We have approximately over 12,000 agencies globally who use our equipment. The federal agencies use our equipment, the federal agencies use our equipment, the military uses our equipment," Taylor said.
KITV-4 asked HPD whether they are actually going to purchase the equipment, but we have not heard back.