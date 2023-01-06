How to watch the Kilauea eruption, online or in person

HAWAII NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After a three-week dormancy, the Kīlauea volcano began erupting on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
You can watch the eruption via the links below, or in person, via overlooks at Halema‘uma‘u crater within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.
IN PERSON
This new eruption is viewable from almost all open areas around the caldera. A popular spot is the Kilauea Overlook.
While the park is open 24 hours, the Puʻupuaʻi Overlook and parking lot are closed to protect breeding and nesting nēnē. The overlook west of the Uēkahuna parking lot also remains closed to protect nēnē. The restrooms, parking lot and viewing areas to the east are open.
According to the National Park Service, the best eruption viewpoints day or night are along Crater Rim Trail, and include Uēkahuna, Kīlauea Overlook, Wahinekapu (Steaming Bluff), Kūpinaʻi Pali (Waldron Ledge), Keanakākoʻi and other overlooks.
Eruption status updates, live web cams, closure notifications, and planning tips are available on the park website.
YOUTUBE LIVE VIDEO STREAM
A new USGS YouTube livestream has been set up here. This feed gives a live view of the eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu, from the northwest rim of the caldera, looking east.
USGS SUMMIT WEBCAMS
The U.S. Geological Survey has multiple live webcams tracking the recent eruption of the Kilauea volcano -- including thermal, panorama, and tower views.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.