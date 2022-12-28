How to properly recycle or dispose of your Christmas Tree By Chloe Marklay Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Author email Dec 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 Updated 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Christmas has come and gone and now it's time for disposing and recycling your trees. The first thing you need to do is remove all ornaments, lights, and tinsel from your trees.When your tree is completely cleared off, you should cut it into lengths up to 3 feet.Then, either place in green recycling cart or place on your curb on pickup day.If you are in a condo or commercial building, you can deliver your tree to Hawaiian earth recycling-you can deliver it as a whole and don't have to worry about cutting it up.You can also drop your tree off at any convenience center- and check online at the city and county's website to see how long the line for drop-off is.On Kauai- trees are accepted daily at green waste drop off areas at the Hanalei, Hanapepe, Kapa'a and Lihu'e transfer stations from 7:15 to am to 3:15 pm daily.A drop off point for the trees is also located at the Kuai'i nursery and landscaping.On Maui- the rotary of club of upcountry Maui will host a donation based Christmas tree curbside pickup on December 31st. All donations will go towards supporting the Rotary club.DLNR wants to remind you burning your Christmas trees is illegal and potentially very dangerous. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor. Author email Follow Chloe Marklay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Business Liliha Bakery hosting job fair July 8 & 9 to hire staff for new Pearl City location Updated Jul 8, 2022 Business Metal materials stolen from Maui woman's home recovered | UPDATE Updated Sep 4, 2022 Local Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady Updated May 8, 2022 Local Hawaii is ranked #1 as most vegan-friendly state in the nation Updated Oct 26, 2022 Business Seniors to get a break on Medicare Part B premiums in 2023 Sep 27, 2022 News Family of woman stabbed to death on H-3 Freeway speaks out about ex-husband charged with murder Updated Aug 4, 2022 Recommended for you