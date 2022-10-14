Honolulu Zoo welcomes three new fennec foxes Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu zoo welcomed three new animals to it's family.Female fennec fox, Moana, and male, Aukai, arrived from Oklahoma in April.They're two of more than 300 animals confiscated from a farm after being found malnourished, neglected, and abused.The city says in June, Moana gave birth to baby Vaitea, who's still at the veterinary hospital until he's vaccinated and fully grown.He'll return to be with his parents when he's about 6-months-old.Fennec foxes are native to North Africa and Arabia, and are known for having unusually large ears. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Maui Fire Department extinguishes Lahaina fire on Wednesday Jan 26, 2022 Local Media company to offer discounted or free high-speed internet to low-income families in Hawaii Updated Mar 31, 2022 Local Nonprofit to distribute backpacks and school supplies to military children on July 23 Updated Jul 21, 2022 Local Future USS Daniel Inouye arrives in Pearl Harbor following 'Honoring the Islands' tour Updated Nov 18, 2021 National World's largest plane reportedly destroyed in Ukraine Updated Feb 27, 2022 Local It's National Small Business Week Updated May 6, 2022 Recommended for you