Honolulu Zoo bids Aloha to Satsuki the rhinoceros

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu Zoo has announced that Satsuki a female black rhinoceros, died Monday evening due to complications associated with age and illness.
“Satsuki was an adorable black rhino known for her particularly long tufts of hair on her ears. She will be dearly missed as Satsuki was always very visible to the public and a favorite of many zoo members and staff who would watch her bathe in her pool and interact with Corky,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos.
It is reported that zoo staff made the decision to conduct an emergency procedure on the rhinoceros when she began showing signs of increased abdominal pressure and rectal prolapse.
Satsuki was anesthetized however, she did not wake up from the procedure.
A necropsy was performed and results revealed significant fluid buildup, infiltrative disease, and inflammatory response throughout body tissues. She was also tested for COVID-19 and results showed it did not play a role in Satsuki's illness or death.
Satsuki was born on May 16, 1995, at the Asa Zoo in Hiroshima, Japan. She was flown from Hiroshima to the Honolulu Zoo in 1999 and joined Corky, a male black rhinoceros.
Though they were unable to successfully reproduce, they shared 22 years of companionship at the zoo.