Honolulu sees big show of support for Transgender Visibility Day

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Today is National Transgender Visibility Day, and Honolulu saw its biggest show of support thus far.
In the past, Honolulu has celebrated Transgender Day of Remembrance, but today is a day to empower and support the transgender and non-binary community that exists all around us.
Event organizers explained that today’s celebration at the Capitol is particularly impactful here in Hawai’i as the islands have had a Mahu community for generations, and that it’s important for them to know they are seen and respected.
”It was a privilege to be Mahu,” said Maddalynn Sesepasara, Manager of the Kua’ana Project, “But it wasn’t until the missionaries, the colonizers, the western culture came to Hawaii. They were the ones that told us our culture–our ways–were wrong, and we need to follow their ways, and it’s just not true.”
Today’s rally featured trans speakers with their own stories to tell, as well as lawmakers standing up to voice their support and to discuss the need for more pro-LGBTQ bills both in the state and throughout the country.
This is especially important here in Hawaii because, according to the Williams Institute at the University of California School of Law, Hawai’i has the largest population of transgender people per capita in the United States.
“Almost everybody knows somebody who may identify along the transgender continuum, and this really showed that they’re not alone—none of us are alone,” said executive director of the Hawai’i Health and Harm Reduction Center.
HHHRC, who sponsored the rally, noted that today’s event brought in the largest group of any previous year–with around 300 locals showing up to offer their support.
