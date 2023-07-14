Honolulu residents voice their concerns over a "misplaced" restaurant and bar

HONOLULU (KITV4) - People who live along Young Street in Piikoi said “Rooftop Restaurant and Bar” is disrupting the neighborhood with the noise. A resident at Pacificana Apartments said his complaints to police have gone unanswered.
"It’s called rooftop because there is no roof, it’s just an open area. They even ridiculed and heckled the police the last time they were there. They have motorcycle gangs, a live band, and people screaming until after midnight," said Charles Canipe.
There are almost 80 units at the complex, Pacificana Apartments, and most of the residents there are up in arms. They believe this is a zoning issue because a restaurant like that should not be smack-dab in the middle of a residential neighborhood.
Hundreds of people are affected by the noise.
Managers at “Rooftop Restaurant and Bar” said they are aware of the complaints and are complying to laws and regulations in the area.
General Manager Jennifer Cazares said music is lowered severely right when the clock hits 10 p.m. The restaurant also has a downstairs space which is utilized to keep the noise down.
“We’re 100% compliant," said Cazares. "Whenever officers do come, the noise is taken lower after we lowered it to begin with. We are well aware of the neighborhood and take that into consideration during work hours."
“Rooftop Restaurant and Bar” is open three nights a week and employs about 15 servers, chefs, and bartenders.
Residents are working with the neighborhood board to see whether changes can be made to the restaurant or it be moved to a different location.