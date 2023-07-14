 Skip to main content
Honolulu residents voice their concerns over a "misplaced" restaurant and bar

Some residents in Makiki say a restaurant and bar is creating issues for the neighborhood.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - People who live along Young Street in Piikoi said “Rooftop Restaurant and Bar” is disrupting the neighborhood with the noise. A resident at Pacificana Apartments said his complaints to police have gone unanswered.

"It’s called rooftop because there is no roof, it’s just an open area. They even ridiculed and heckled the police the last time they were there. They have motorcycle gangs, a live band, and people screaming until after midnight," said Charles Canipe.

An error occurred