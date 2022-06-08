Honolulu residents and shop owners hope to see more business return to Chinatown

The River of Life Mission ended its homeless feeding operation in Chinatown a little over two months ago, and community members say it's a much cleaner and safer place now.
With the end of the free food distribution, homelessness and crime on the streets have significantly subsided.
But they're hoping business will soon return.
"All of a sudden you had 1,000 fewer people here coming to Chinatown," said landlord and businessman Oren Schlieman.
But there's still not enough people coming to eat and shop downtown -- with locals and tourists trickling in.
"It's a smattering. And ... as we look to distribute the load of tourists around Oahu, Chinatown is a natural place to get behind," he added. "If you really do want to reset Chinatown, now's the time to do it."
Chris Martin and his family members from Illinois were taking in the food and culture today of one of Oahu's most historic districts.
"Chinatown is honestly one of Honolulu's hidden gems," he said.
The city budgeted $1 million to support Chinatown businesses, but said it's still working on an economic revitalization plan.
It's also planning to beautify the neighborhood and bring back festivals and regular arts and cultural events.
"It's on the cusp of a great opportunity," Schlieman said. "But we're still pushing a boulder up the hill. We got to get up and over the hill and get some momentum."
Community members are hoping this time around those efforts will help change the area for good.
"I'd love to see this place be revitalized more," Martin said. "We've watched it kind of start and fail and start and fail for the last few decades. And we'd like to see the revitalization stick."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.