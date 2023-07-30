Honolulu police warn residents of fraudulent card readers at grocery stores

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around peak high tide through Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Honolulu Police Department and CrimeStoppers are warning the public about credit card skimmers stealing credit card information across Oahu.
HPD says there have been multiple reports of credit card skimmers that have been discovered at self-checkout registers at grocery stores across the island.
Credit card skimmers scan credit or debit card information when a card is used. It is attached to an actual card reader and can exist anywhere a credit or debit card can be swiped.
While it may be hard to initially spot, taking a few seconds to check the legitimacy of a credit card reader can protect your personal information.
When at an ATM, gas pump or any place where card payment is necessary, look at the alignment of the card reader and panel. Skimmers are placed on actual card readers, and with close inspection it may stick out at an odd angle or cover arrows in a panel.
Wiggling the reader and seeing if anything comes off often reveals fraudulent devices. HPD says authentic machines are sturdily manufactured and if something comes off easily, it was probably installed illegally by a thief.
If you suspect that a card reader has been tampered with, notify an employee immediately. Police share it is a good practice to routinely monitor your account to check for any fraudulent activities.
If you think your card may have been skimmed, contact your credit card company and are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.