Honolulu Police concerned over rise in Oahu pedestrian deaths

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are raising concerns over a trend in fatal collisions.

So far in 2022, there have been 14 total deaths so far on Oahu compared to nine at the same time last year and the year before.

Four of those collisions involved pedestrians.  In addition to stepping up enforcement, HPD says in the problem spots, raised crosswalk like those put up on the Pali Highway can have an impact, forcing drivers to pump the brakes.

"The amount of motor vehicle collisions in the area has decreased, I know for a fact because I drive the area when pedestrians are there people are stopping," says Capt. James Slayter.

He says unless things improve, we might see similar traffic restrictions on other parts of the island.

"We as a society can operate our vehicles safely enough that we don't have traffic fatalities the DOT has to do what they're doing which is putting more restrictions," Slayter says.

In the meantime, he's urging both drivers and pedestrians to to their part and pay attention to their surroundings to avoid tragedy.

