Honolulu police chief prioritizes transparency -- and aims to regain public trust

When he's not running the Honolulu Police Department, Arthur "Joe" Logan is pulling weeds in his backyard.
But the new police chief has a more rocky road ahead -- weeding out corruption both inside and outside of HPD.
"My first goal in the department right now is to earn the trust and confidence of the members of the Honolulu Police Department," Logan said at his first news conference since being privately sworn in this week. "And I'm working on that right now ... and then together we will earn and rebuild the trust with the community."
He outlined plans today to bring about more transparency to restore public trust -- addressing the recent arrest of his son, Zane.
He said he's not asking for any special treatment from officers and has distanced himself from his son.
"I don't want no special favors. You treat my son like any other person you would treat on the streets. Just because he has my last name, it doesn't give him any right or privilege," he added. "That's not my son that I raised."
The chief also noted efforts to automate overtime to keep better track of where its money is going after claims of abuse -- resulting in millions of dollars in payments.
"We'll continue to do our job and serve the community -- transparent -- and be held accountable also for our actions," Logan said.
Chief Logan comes at an especially difficult time as HPD struggles to fill more than 300 vacancies and to get rid of a reputation of misconduct within the ranks.
He said it's vital so he can both recruit and retain more officers at a time when crime is up and COVID's impacting the workforce.
And with COVID restrictions now lifted, recruiters are going into high schools and colleges campuses to look for those who want to join a field that was also a calling for Logan's brothers, uncles and grandfather.
"A career that I've always loved and a career that's ingrained in me of law enforcement."
