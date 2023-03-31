 Skip to main content
Honolulu plans to spend more on road repairs in 2023

  • Updated
Courtesy: Matt Hoffman via Unsplash

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's rainy season and with heavy rains comes bumpier roads, as the water creates more holes on the roadways. Honolulu city and county crews are out every day filling new potholes that appear especially after the heavy rain. And the city plans to spend lots of money to do so.

It's asking the city council to approve more than $46 million for total road reconstruction and short-term repaving projects such as filling potholes. That's $10 million more than last year.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

