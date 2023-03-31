Honolulu plans to spend more on road repairs in 2023

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's rainy season and with heavy rains comes bumpier roads, as the water creates more holes on the roadways. Honolulu city and county crews are out every day filling new potholes that appear especially after the heavy rain. And the city plans to spend lots of money to do so.
It's asking the city council to approve more than $46 million for total road reconstruction and short-term repaving projects such as filling potholes. That's $10 million more than last year.
"It will certainly go a long way not just to preventative measures to extending the lifespan of our roads by a little bit. But complete reconstruction of the roads extend the lifespan of roadways by years," said Ian Scheuring, spokesman for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
And that's not all. The city also wants to hire 200 road maintenance workers, adding to the more than 300 already working on city streets.
"But as they continue to expand their workforce, the residents of our island are going to see a marked difference in our ability to deliver services like road repaving to the people of Oahu," he added.
This is all good news for drivers who are estimated to spend more than $760 in repairs each year, according to a new study by LendingTree.
Potholes can cause serious damage to both vehicles and people.
In 2022, the city paid out about $363,000 in pothole-related claims -- a little more than $11,000 for damages to vehicles and $350,000 for injuries to bicyclists. Meanwhile, the state paid out $50,000 for pothole claims in 2022.
