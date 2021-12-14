Honolulu Mayor says there's no plans to reinstate restrictions as COVID cases rise this week

The Department of Health reports the increase in COVID-19 cases this week is due to a combination of fewer restrictions, Thanksgiving gatherings and the arrival of the Omicron variant.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he's concerned but he has no plans to reinstate more Coronavirus restrictions. The mayor says case counts are not the key metric to watch out for.
"It really has to do with our hospitalizations... We have seven people in intensive care. Everything has been managed really well," he said.
Mayor Blangiardi says there's many lessons learned from the Delta case surge.
"I don't think we would've implemented what we implemented if we weren't confident," Blangiardi said. "Those decisions are made by constant on-going discussions with highest level of medical professionals, not only in our state, but elsewhere."
The Healthcare Association of Hawaii reports there's currently 34 people hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide but hospitals are still very full. President and CEO Hilton Raethel says it's too early to say if the rise in cases will continue.
"Because we did have this very significant delta surge in August and September, we're cautiously optimistic still the Omicron variant will not result in a material increase in hospitalization in the state of Hawaii," Raethel said.
Coronavirus vaccinations rates are also up in the state, Raethel reports Hawaii is averaging about 7,500 shots per-day for first and second doses compared to an average of about 5,000 back in October.
