Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi speaks about 'wicked problems' at his third state-of-the-city address

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, a former football coach, rallied his team today in his third state-of-the-city address.
Wicked is how the mayor described the state of the city's biggest problems.
"Wicked problems threaten the vitality of communities everywhere," he said.
The lack of affordable housing and homelessness he says is distinctly different, but equally wicked.
He said the city's working to buy and rehabilitate old buildings for hundreds of people struggling to afford homes.
And spending millions of dollars to build more units across Oahu.
"Affordable housing is only one half of what we would describe as the city's most wicked problem," he added. "Homelessness has plagued our city for years."
The third biggest problem the mayor says keeps him up at night -- the city's months long permitting process, directly affecting housing and homelessness.
To fix what he called an antiquated and broken permitting system, the city's using an artificial intelligence bot to prescreen building plans.
It's also pushing a bill that would let licensed engineers and architects self-certify their plans for permit approvals.
"For wicked problems, there are no blueprints, or conventional plans. You must be willing to embrace innovation, and you must be willing to experiment, take risks," Blangiardi said.
Honolulu City Council chair Tommy Waters says he's happy the mayor's trying to tackle these problems, but time is running out.
"This is the third quarter. Time to score touchdowns," Waters said. "No more field goals. We need touchdowns."
The mayor says he intends to win and restore trust in city government by solving Honolulu's most wicked problems.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
