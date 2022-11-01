Honolulu Marathon Founder Remembered at Aloha Stadium Farewell

HONOLULU-- Dr. Jack Scaff's sons offered a toast to their late father, remembering his legacy.
"He always liked to party and he always wanted to do things big. And when I thought when it was going to be at Aloha stadium I said that might be a little too big, but it's appropriate because a lot of his races finished here, and so I think it's a nice farewell with very dear friends," Jack Scaff III told KITV 4.
"I like to tell people I chose my parents well. So I'm super proud of him and this is a nice celebration. The amount of volunteers and help and friends and family that have showed up tonight is proof that he was an amazing man," Kawika Scaff said.
Dr. Jack Scaff passed away at the end of September. He was a life-long advocate for running in Hawaii and encouraging those who were not lifetime runners to break in and start conditioning.
Just 163 runners showed up in the first year of the Honolulu marathon in 1973. Over the years it grew to become the event that it is today, attended by tens of thousands from around the world.
Dr. Scaff as a cardiologist was an advocate for running to improve the health of those with risk factors such as heart disease or heart attack. What's more, many attest he was best at bringing out the potential in others.
"He encouraged it by having all the things that go on around, especially the marathon clinic, which included a lot of people throughout the years," Alvin Chan told KITV 4.
"He took a lot of people who weren't athletes and they went to the marathon clinic and then they started doing shorter races a little fasten. And then they started doing the marathon every year. He just encouraged the ordinary person to become a runner," said Toby Kravet.
Dr. Jack Scaff is survived by his wife Donna and two sons.
