Honolulu firefighters preparing to carry Narcan to help treat opiate overdoses

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
O'ahu firefighters are gearing up to start using Narcan when responding to fentanyl overdoses, Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) Battalion Chief Michael Jones said.
"Any tool that you can add to your tool box is always going to increase your ability to provide care to your patients," added Jones, who serves as HFD's medical program manager.
Jones noted the department has been equipped to treat opiate overdoses through other methods, such as using oxygen.
Administering Narcan became a part of one of HFD's annual emergency medical technician re-certification trainings several months ago.
Jones added the department spent the last year drafting protocols to address firefighters' concerns over using Narcan, such as how to treat a patient experiencing withdrawals, "which, in the extreme circumstances could result in the patient becoming potentially violent."
"We wanted to make sure that our personnel understood that that (violence) was a possibility and then to give them the information so that they would know how to handle a situation like that if it did happen," Jones explained.
The department, according to Jones, is in the final stages of publishing written guidelines for its first responders.
"The situations that we find ourselves in can be very complicated," Jones said.
"We wanted to give our personnel as much information as possible so that they could have the right decision making process when it came to deciding whether or not to administer Naloxone (the medication sold under the brand name Narcan) and understanding what the complications of that might be."
HFD hopes to have its personnel begin providing Narcan out in the field in the next few months, Jones said.
According to a Honolulu Police Department spokesperson, about 1,800 officers carry Narcan across various units that interact with the public daily.
HPD officers have administered Narcan about three dozen times since 2021, the spokesperson added.