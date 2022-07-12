Honolulu fire officials relying on drones more often, looking to train more operators

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Crews with the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) have been taking response efforts to new heights, dispatching drones more often lately during emergencies.
In addition to helping the first responders get a better view of blazes, their drones have been assisting personnel locate missing hikers and swimmers.
"If it's a hiker that we have discovered and we know their location, there's also the capability of dropping a care package to them, with water, a blanket, things that they may need, even an external battery pack," HFD Capt. Jaimie Kinard said.
The drones are also equipped with speakers to project emergency messages, which helped disperse beachgoers lounging on shore when pandemic gathering restrictions were still in place.
Fire officials added the devices have become key to keeping responders safe.
"With hazardous materials for instance, we can identify what kind of hazardous material it is without sending our crews close by and potentially risking their own safety," Kinard added.
Last week, a brush fire burned about 8 acres in Ma'ili on the Fourth of July, in which drones helped crews locate entry points and hot spots to help extinguish the blaze faster.
During the holiday wildfire, Kinard reported there were three non-agency drones flying over the blaze as well.
The Federal Aviation Administration prohibits recreational drone flying over rescue operations and emergencies such as fires and hurricanes.
"It puts our personnel at risk and impedes our operations," Kinard explained, adding crews on the ground follow HFD's drones toward hot spots, so seeing multiple airborne devices could confuse them.
Crowded airspace, Kinard emphasized, means heightened risk for crashes.
In addition to asking recreational drone owners to follow FAA regulations, HFD is also looking to add more operators to its team of 12.
"We're still a pilot program, so we're exploring all of the possibilities with personnel, with equipment, and always re-evaluating the functionality and the success of our program," Kinard said.