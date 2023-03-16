Honolulu FBI wants more women to join its ranks

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Right now, the FBI has multiple open jobs available, but their focus is on welcoming more wahine into the bureau.
The FBI wants to empower women throughout Hawaii and beyond–at its Mana Wahine recruiting event today, the bureau welcomed locals wanting to learn more about law enforcement, especially those with an interest in science and technology.
Today's participants got special insight into life at Quantico, which included presentations from agents in evidence response, crisis negotiation, and behavioral analysis, as well as women working in computer forensics, languages, surveillance, and more.
The FBI wants local wahine to feel comfortable joining its ranks, and says there are just as many opportunities for them as there are for men.
”We’re just trying to educate them, teach them about what our mission is, and show them that there are women inside this building that are amazing and do incredible things every day, and hopefully they’ll take that as an inspiration and want to become an FBI employee themselves someday,” said FBI Honolulu’s Special Agent in Charge, Steven Merrill.
The FBI not only has opportunities here in Oahu, but also at its offices in Maui, the big island, Guam, and Saipan.
Merrill says those interested in applying should be hard working, resourceful, and ready for a long application process—it can take up to one year. For those interested in joining the FBI’s ranks, head to www.fbijobs.gov.
Cait Medearis joined the KITV4 news team as a reporter in February 2023. She had previous stints as a reporter at WNBJ in West Tennessee and KNDU/KNDO in central Washington state. Outside of TV news, Cait has worked in various journalistic roles, including as an editorial assistant in her hometown at Portland Monthly Magazine, as a freelance sports reporter for Fan Media Network in Chicago, and as a ghost writer and digital content manager.