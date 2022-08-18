Honolulu dental office the latest target for thieves

For the first time since his grandfather opened the family dental office in the 1920s, Dr. Jeffrey Kagihara said thieves finally broke in.
Caught on surveillance video one man is shown rummaging through the office, stealing personal and business information, as well as patient records.
"I'm scared of them. They know me, but I don't know them. Every day they walk around here they're the one who steal my stuff who jump in our place, dig around my stuff," said Kagihara's wife, June, who helps run the business. "They got my personal checks, my bank accounts, every single (thing with) my personal information written down on my papers they took it with them."
And this is not the first time they've tried.
"Last 10 years they've attempted our office more than five times," she said. "They try front door, back door you name it. It's not a one or two-person crime. This is organized crime. One person watch, second person driver, two (people) get in."
The Kagiharas said several people were caught on surveillance video both inside and outside the office on South King Street, but a month later little's been done to catch the thieves.
"At least in my particular case for this robbery, I just feel like I've done way more detective work than the police have done," Kagihara said. "And it's gone nowhere and it's one month later so now it's probably too late."
And they said they're not alone. The Kagiharas said many others throughout the neighborhood have also been burglarized.
"I heard every other day, every other house," June Kagihara said. "Everyday I feel anxiety, I feel unsecure, I feel unsafe."
Honolulu police said they are investigating the incident, but so far have made no arrests.
