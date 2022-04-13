Honolulu City Council votes to ban most short-term vacation rentals on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A final decision Wednesday on a controversial proposal to ban short-term vacation rentals in most residential neighborhoods on Oahu.
There were more than 100 testifiers Wednesday at the Honolulu City Council, making last-ditch efforts to sway the council decision.
And in the end, the vote was eight to one to pass the bill.
Many residents gave heartfelt arguments both for and against short-term vacation rentals across the island.
Some claim the rentals are helping families struggling to make ends meet, while others contend it's actually making life harder for local residents.
"I think the Airbnb concept is very important for a well diversified and healthy economy because it does offer the possibility for individuals that can have additional income rather than just living out of their paychecks," Henrique Regina, owner of a short-term vacation rental, told KITV. "Life is not easy in Hawaii."
Kekoa McClellan, a lobbyist for the American Hotel and Lodging Association in Hawaii, insists these vacation rentals are devastating for the local population.
"Hundreds of residents -- people who actually live here and not simply own an extra home or an extra handful of homes -- but permanent residents from all walks of life who are being priced out of their various homes and pushed out of their communities," he said.
The measure increases the minimum length of stay for a short-term vacation rental from the current 30 days to 90.
The bill keeps the initial registration fee at $1,000, and reduces renewal fees to $500 a year instead of the current $2,000.
The proposal also allows for new permits only in resort districts such as Waikiki.
The bill now goes to Mayor Rick Blangiardi who has previously indicated his strong support for the measure.
