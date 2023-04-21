Honolulu City Council passes bill to address homeless living near schools.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has until May 4 to sign a bill that would expand the sit-lie ordinance on public sidewalks in Kapalama.
City Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam says he introduced Bill 3 in part because he's received many complaints from parents about houseless people living near school campuses.
Liliha resident Jane Adams walks her 9-year-old son, Kai, to school in the morning. But on the way to Ma'e Ma'e Elementary, they often encounter houseless people. Or, sometimes houseless people live right next to campus.
"The people who are here are doings things kids really shouldn't be exposed to walking to and from school," she said.
Adams called her area councilmember a couple months ago for help.
"The amount of homeless in this area's grown over the last several years. They've become pretty brazen. They openly do drugs. I see biohazards. I've even seen guys walking around with machetes," she noted.
Dos Santos-Tam helped get social services to relocate the homeless in that instance, but it was short-lived.
"They've been back and relocated to under the stream," Adams said.
Dos Santos-Tam says this is a chronic issue.
"There are several homeless encampments around schools in my district. Farrington High had an encampment between the school and freeway which was cleared out. In Palama around Ka'iulani School there's a persistent encampment a block away. That one's had drug arrests, gambling, prostitution," he said.
The state education department tells KITV4, "Homeless issues adjacent to school campuses occur intermittently and are usually resolved after a police response or a social services clean-up is conducted. School staff are vigilant for potential security issues that might affect students walking to and from campus and work directly with police to address them as quickly as possible."
It added that Superintendent Keith Hayashi submitted testimony on Jan. 12, 2023, in support of City Council Resolution 22-253, CD1, which aimed to make sidewalks around school campuses safer. That testimony read: "The Hawaii State Department of Education supports Resolution 22-253, CD 1, as it promotes safe school zones within the City and County of Honolulu. The health and safety of our students, staff, families, and members of our school communities are of utmost importance to the Department; thus, we appreciate the City Council's efforts to protect the perimeters of our schools and are grateful for the continued support and assistance of the City and County of Honolulu Administration and the Honolulu Police Department in keeping our schools safe."
Bill 3 passed on Wednesday and is now at the Mayor's office for his signature. All nine city councilmembers voted yes on expanding the sit-lie bill.
Councilmember Val Okimoto told KITV4 they did that in reaction to this concern. She says she's "always expressed concerns regarding all complaints we have received about the homeless coming onto campuses and using the infrastructure as well as conducting inappropriate actions within view of the students. Our goal as a Council through the Sit-Lie resolution was to limit these activities. The health and safety of our students, keiki, staff, families, and members of our school communities are of the utmost importance. While she understands the goal isn’t to criminalize the homeless, the bigger picture approach is to build treatment centers and more permanent places for these people to live, in order to address the roots of the problem."
Councilmember Augie Tulba says he has "met with most of the principals of the schools in our district and a majority of them have mentioned that homeless living near the schools and/or coming onto school property is an issue."
"A lack of truly affordable housing and non-congregate shelter, limited mental health and substance abuse services, and law enforcement that is stretched thin are all major issues that contribute to the varying types of homelessness we see in our community, both by schools and elsewhere in our community," said Councilmember Matt Weyer.
Adams says this isn't about criminalizing houselessness, but "kids should feel safe walking to and from school, or at school."