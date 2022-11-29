 Skip to main content
Honolulu City Council debates ban on guns in 'sensitive places'

  Updated
Concealed carry guns

More than 600 people on island are still waiting for permits to be able to carry concealed weapons -- as government officials scramble to pass new laws to prohibit firearms in sensitive places, such as schools, parks and public transportation.

"There's a lot of uphill battle going on with all of this," said firearms trainer Clifford Goo who runs Safety and Firearms Education. "It's just so much restrictions, it's almost like why even bother?" 

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

