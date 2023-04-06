 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Honolulu City Council committee reviews Land Use Ordinance

  • 0
Honolulu City Council committee reviews Land Use Ordinance

Honolulu City Council committee reviews Land Use Ordinance in Bill 10.

 By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- What are the rules for using land on Oahu? That's what the Honolulu City Council is reviewing right now with Bill 10.

The land use ordinance is over three decades old so the council is reviewing the regulations based on societal changes. This document covers everything from agriculture, tourism, eating at restaurants, drinking at bars and cabarets, mixed use developments, wind farms, affordable housing, the use of industrial lands, and more.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred