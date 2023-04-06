...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Honolulu City Council committee reviews Land Use Ordinance in Bill 10.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- What are the rules for using land on Oahu? That's what the Honolulu City Council is reviewing right now with Bill 10.
The land use ordinance is over three decades old so the council is reviewing the regulations based on societal changes. This document covers everything from agriculture, tourism, eating at restaurants, drinking at bars and cabarets, mixed use developments, wind farms, affordable housing, the use of industrial lands, and more.
Councilmember Calvin Say represents District 5, which encompasses Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights, Manoa, Mo'ili'ili, McCully, Ala Moana, Makiki, and portions of Kaka'ako. For instance, due to the rapid growth of artisan goods, homemade products, and craft fairs, Say asked about changing industrial zoning rules. "Industrial zoned property is so scarce, it may be a factor in holding back small businesses," he noted.
The committee approved passing the amended bill along to another reading at its May 4 meeting. Committee Chair Esther Kia'aina says she's not going to make a public recommendation right now because it's such a comprehensive issue it deserves a little time for people to, as she called it, pause.