Honolulu businesses relying on office workers struggling to survive

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ferguson's Pub bartender Reid Wheelon was hoping for an influx of customers with COVID-19 restrictions gone.
But he says downtown is still a ghost town.
"The office workers are definitely our bread and butter -- kind of that pau hana crowd," he said. "And we haven't seen them back yet. It's been a tough two years."
The business is hanging on with the hope that things will get better.
"It's just definitely a change to staffing and our spending," Wheelon said. "Not only for the bar but for ourselves as well. There's not as much money in my pocket so I'm not going out spending what I used to before."
It's lunchtime at Burgers on Bishop in downtown Honolulu but as you can see the office crowd hasn't returned.
Stacey Katakura, head of an accounting firm, popped in for lunch today. She and her staff of about a dozen work in office just two to three times a week -- a trend she says is here to stay.
"Especially because the job market is so challenging right now we almost have to offer our employees a flexible work arrangement in order to keep and retain employees and make them happy," she said.
Burgers on Bishop owner Liz Watanabe said many offices have downsized or gone away altogether.
"Businesses and eateries that are located inside of business towers like I am will suffer the most because we're still waiting for offices to fill," Watanabe said.
She said more than 370 people recently opted out of her marketing emails -- many citing the fact they no longer work in town. That's why she's restarting pau hana events with live music -- hoping to draw more people to the shop.
"We're hoping for better days," Watanabe said. "And we know that the building's not going to remain empty forever."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.