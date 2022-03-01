 Skip to main content
Honolulu biotech firm gets emergency clearance for COVID-19 tests

COVID-19 testing

The first Hawaii-made COVID-19 rapid test has finally been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Oceanit's Assure-100 antigen test can now be used for emergency use, two years after the company developed the technology.

"The demand is huge," said Oceanit founder Patrick Sullivan. "Finally people are realizing it's a really good tool. You need the tool in the toolbox along with masking and vaccines so that we can live our lives and be safe."

As COVID cases surge in other parts of the world, the company's hoping to be part of the solution. It plans to produce up to 20 million tests a month.

Oceanit has a manufacturing partner in Korea, but says it's hoping to produce them here.

"We're trying to build a more diverse economy. We need to do more than just focus on tourism," he said. "Now we can actually create jobs we think to put really smart, bright people to work."

The test uses a shallow nasal swab to collect samples.

It's expected to initially cost $10 apiece, but Sullivan would like to cut that in half.

The tests will first be distributed to hospitals, schools and businesses and eventually be available over-the-counter.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

